By 2100, damaged corals may let waves twice as tall as today’s reach coasts

Author:     CAROLYN GRAMLING
Source:     Science News
Publication Date:     1PM, MARCH 5, 2018
 Link: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/2100-damaged-corals-waves-twice-tall-todays-reach-coasts"

Yet another climate change alarm bell, one I had not fully appreciated until I read the paper.Once again it warned me that we do not know all the effects of climate change but it is now very clear these are interlocking systems and that the effects on human civilization are going to be much more grievous than is generally recognized.

Citation: D.L. Harris et alCoral reef structural complexity provides important coastal protection from waves under rising sea levelsScience Advances. Published online February 28, 2018. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aao4350.

BREAKING WAVE Healthy coral reefs are an important buffer against beach erosion and inundation from ocean waves. That’s true even in a world with rising sea levels.
Credit: R. Canavesio

A complex coral reef full of nooks and crannies is a coastline’s best defense against large ocean waves. But coral die-offs over the next century could allow taller waves to penetrate the corals’ defenses, simulations suggest. A new study finds that at some Pacific Island sites, waves reaching the shore could be more than twice as high as today’s by 2100.

The rough, complex structures of coral reefs dissipate wave energy through friction, calming waves before they reach the shore. As corals die due to warming oceans (SN: 2/3/18, p. 16), the overall complexity of the reef also diminishes, leaving a coast potentially more exposed. At the same time, rising sea levels due to climate change increasingly threaten low-lying coastal communities with inundation and beach erosion — and stressed corals may not be able to grow vertically fast enough to match the pace of sea level rise. That could also make them a less effective barrier.

Researchers compared simulations of current and future sea level and reef conditions …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  By 2100, damaged corals may let waves twice as tall as today’s reach coasts

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com