Businesses Tied to Noem Family Got $600,000 in Virus Grants

Author:     Stephen Groves
Source:     The Washington Post/Associated Press
Publication Date:     March 03, 2021
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/businesses-tied-to-noem-family-got-600000-in-virus-grants/2021/03/03/604456d2-7c7d-11eb-8c5e-32e47b42b51b_story.html"

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem has proven again and again she is an incompetent Trumper. Now it becomes clear she is also another Republican grifter. It has gotten to a point where I wonder if it is possible for the party to back anyone for office who isn’t ethical scum. It seems to be a requirement.

This story is the latest on Noem, and it is particularly disgusting. Noem is so obviously incompetent one can only ask, what were the people of South Dakota thinking? Were they thinking? Can they think?

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem speaking at CPAC. Credita: John Raoux/Associated Press

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA — Family members of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $600,000 in funds from a state grant program pushed by the governor that directed federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses.

A ranch belonging to Noem’s family, Racota Valley Ranch Partnership, received one payment of $500,000, and a business operated by her brothers, Rock and Robb Arnold, received payments of just over $100,000, according to records on the grant program.

The Legislature approved the grant plan in October, but the family businesses benefitted from adjustments the Republican governor made. The plan initially capped grants at $100,000, but later in the month, with plentiful federal funds at their disposal, Noem’s administration adjusted the grant cap to $500,000. The governor also later opened up a second round of grant applications to businesses hurt by the pandemic from September to November.

A total of 126 businesses across the state — less than 4% of grant applicants — received grants of $500,000. Some received even more because they applied in both rounds of applications. There is no indication that Noem played a part in the allocation …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Businesses Tied to Noem Family Got $600,000 in Virus Grants
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

If you are connected to the government in any way, you are richer than most by caveat.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved