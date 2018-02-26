‘Business only goes up’: Tampa gun show had lines out the door — and vendors cashing in on Parkland

Author:     MARTIN CIZMAR
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     25 FEB 2018 AT 22:02 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/02/business-goes-tampa-gun-show-lines-door-vendors-cashing-parkland/"

On one side we have the students who survived the Parkland massacre. One the other we have this. This is how sick we have become as a culture. How long do you think it will be before the next massacre of innocents, a week, a month? Oh, and don’t forget the 92 people who died from gunfire today, or the 92 who died the day before, or the 92 who will die tomorrow.

Let’s face it. America is a nation of gun junkies, whose fix is death.

As the nation is roiled by debates over gun control inspired by the Parkland massacre, a Florida gun show held over the weekend had “lines out the door” and “strong sales,” according to New York Times report.

Thousands showed up for a show at the state fairgrounds in Tampa, where they bought guns, ammunition and t-shirts bearing pro-gun slogans. There were Girl Scouts selling cookies outside the show.

According to the Times, some sellers said they did double their normal sales figures.

“It’s sad to say, but whenever there’s a shooting, business only goes up because people are afraid of losing their right to own a certain weapon,” said salesman Quaidman Woody. “So even if they don’t need another AR, they’ll buy another AR or pieces of it.”

AR-15s were being sold at the show by people including Robert Ellie, who custom-makes the weapons at his shop in Fort Myers. Ellie said he uses the semi-automatic war rifle to hunt “wild boars.”

“We’ve had the Second Amendment for more than 200 years, but mass shootings are only a recent phenomenon,” he told the Tampa Bay Times.

Ironically, the show itself had strict gun control measures. There …

  1. sam
    Monday, February 26, 2018 at 6:09 am

    When law enforcement agencies fail so completely, the only logical conclusion is that you have to be able to defend yourself.

  2. Rev. Dean
    Monday, February 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    The only way to defend yourself from a bullet is a Kevlar suit, not a gun.

