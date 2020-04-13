Burning Fossil Fuels Made Coronavirus Death Rate Worse, and Kills 200K Americans Per Year, Not to Mention Global Heating

Author:     Juan Cole
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Sunday, April 12, 2020
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/12/burning-fossil-fuels-made-coronavirus-death-rate-worse-and-kills-200k-americans"

Humanity has come to a crossroads, as Covid-19 makes very clear. Covid, climate change, carbon energy have combined to tell us, all of us, no matter where on earth we live, that we cannot go on as we have. Radical change that supports wellbeing at every level is the only way we are going to get through this.

A gas flare is seen at an oil well site on outside Williston, North Dakota. 
Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty

Air pollution, producing medical conditions such as asthma and other lung problems as well as heart disease, is responsible for some of the thousands of coronavirus deaths in the United States. This, according to a just-published Harvard study, which is well summarized by Matthew Yglesias of Vox. Yglesias notes that Trump’s response to the pandemic has been to abolish clean air regulation, which is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing.

City-dwellers around the world are astonished to see how clean their air suddenly became once people stopped burning so many fossil fuels by driving gasoline vehicles for hours a day and powering stores with coal.

Clean air is not just a beautiful thing. It is necessary for our health. A study published last November in an open-access journal issued by the American Medical Association found that breathing polluted air full of small particulate matter kills some 200,000 people a year in the U.S. even where the level of pollution is below the limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Particles or droplets less than 2.5 microns …

I know Bernie Sanders would change all that as soon as he became President if all of us stuck together and voted for him. Biden would do nothing to change anything.

