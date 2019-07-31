Bulk of Trump’s U.S. farm aid goes to biggest and wealthiest farmers: advocacy group

Like everything else Trump does, when you raise the hood on whatever used car he is selling, you see its a scam. Consider the support programs for farmers he set up as a result of the trade crisis he created with the China trade struggle.

It is always about making the rich richer, by milking the middle class and poor.

 

A field of ripe wheat ready for harvesting is seen in Corn, Oklahoma, U.S., June 12, 2019.
WASHINGTON — More than half of the Trump administration’s $8.4 billion in trade aid payments to U.S. farmers through April was received by the top 10% of recipients, the country’s biggest and most successful farmers, a study by an advocacy group showed on Tuesday.

Highlighting an uneven distribution of the bailout, which was designed to help offset effects of the U.S.-China trade war, the Environmental Working Group said the top 1% of aid recipients received an average of more than $180,000 while the bottom 80% were paid less than $5,000 in aid.

The EWG, a Washington-based non-profit, said it obtained data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through Freedom of Information Act requests for its research, the results of which could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The Trump administration last year began rolling out federal aid for farmers to compensate for lower farm good prices and lost sales after Washington’s trade dispute with China wiped out a key export market for U.S. agricultural goods.

The first round of aid, announced in 2018, was up to $12 billion. The second …

So true Stephen and the farmers are his lordship’s biggest supporters. They were enjoying an expanding market in Asia for all their products and they supported trump’s call for tariffs so the US would no longer be “taken advantage of”. Then when the Chinese cut their imports of ag products they were shocked begging for the bailouts and then still support the idiot. They really do deserve to suffer and I say that coming from a farm family that are flag waving trumpers.

#45 cons everyone. Last night I viewed a Ring of Fire commentary with Farron Cousins. He spoke about the ‘possible’ 30,000 folks who have spent $15 for 10 plastic straws with the name Trump emblazoned on them. hahaha That has earned the Trump 2020 re-election campaign a half million bucks!

