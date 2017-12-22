Breitbart Reporter Warns Of ‘Increasing Occultism’ And Feminist Witches

Author:     Jared Holt
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     December 18, 2017 11:57 am
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/breitbart-reporter-warns-of-increasing-occultism-and-feminist-witches/"

I hear people on television talking about Breitbart News as if it was now part of the mainstream press. All that says to me is how debased much of the media has become. This is the truth about Breitbart, in its own words, and just how deranged the christofascist world is. Satanic Witchcraft. Really.

Breitbart tech reporter Charlie Nash appeared on Breitbart’s daily radio program this morning to talk about what he believed to be a feminist-inspired witchcraft movement to cast evil spells on White House officials that is an “increasing thing under Trump.”

Last weekend, Nash wrote an article detailing “the rise of feminist witchcraft” in which he claimed that the terms “witch” and “feminist” have “become synonymous.” This morning, Nash joined Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on “Breitbart News Daily” to discuss his article and how he believes feminism and witchcraft have become “increasingly entwined.”

“You’ve got the basic things like the Etsy stores, the Witchsy stores, where they link feminist issues with witchcraft and Wicca and there’s other kind of occult symbols, but then you also have these groups of people who are actually trying to hex the president,” Nash told Marlow.

Nash went on to explain that if someone looks at the social media hashtag “#MagicResistance” he or she will see “a lot of people who are actually starting to try and hex the president and people in the White House.” Nash said that some people trying to use witchcraft against Trump have constructed elaborate “altars and tables with candles …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Breitbart Reporter Warns Of ‘Increasing Occultism’ And Feminist Witches

Comments

  1. Janis
    Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Rut row.
    Rhyme in rubble!
    ~~scooby doo

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com