Breitbart Reporter Warns Of ‘Increasing Occultism’ And Feminist Witches

Breitbart tech reporter Charlie Nash appeared on Breitbart’s daily radio program this morning to talk about what he believed to be a feminist-inspired witchcraft movement to cast evil spells on White House officials that is an “increasing thing under Trump.”
Last weekend, Nash wrote an article detailing “the rise of feminist witchcraft” in which he claimed that the terms “witch” and “feminist” have “become synonymous.” This morning, Nash joined Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on “Breitbart News Daily” to discuss his article and how he believes feminism and witchcraft have become “increasingly entwined.”
“You’ve got the basic things like the Etsy stores, the Witchsy stores, where they link feminist issues with witchcraft and Wicca and there’s other kind of occult symbols, but then you also have these groups of people who are actually trying to hex the president,” Nash told Marlow.
Nash went on to explain that if someone looks at the social media hashtag “#MagicResistance” he or she will see “a lot of people who are actually starting to try and hex the president and people in the White House.” Nash said that some people trying to use witchcraft against Trump have constructed elaborate “altars and tables with candles …
