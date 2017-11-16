Brain-to-brain Entrainment During Conversation Observed

The rhythms of brainwaves in two people taking part in a conversation start to match each other, concludes a study led by the Basque Centre on Cognition, Brain, and Language. This interbrain synchrony may be a key factor in understanding language and interpersonal communication.
Until now, most traditional research had suggested the hypothesis that the brain “synchronises” according to what is heard, and correspondingly adjusts its rhythms to auditory stimuli.
But the experts from this Donostia-based research centre have gone a step further and simultaneously analysed the complex neuronal activity of two strangers who hold a dialogue for the first time.
The team, led by Alejandro Pérez, Manuel Carreiras and Jon Andoni Duñabeitia, has confirmed by recording cerebral electrical activity- that the neuronal activity of two people involved in an act of communication “synchronise” in order to allow for a “connection” between both subjects.
“It involves interbrain communion that goes beyond language itself and may constitute a key factor in interpersonal relations and the understanding of language,”
Jon Andoni Duñabeitia explained.
Brain Wave Analysis Of Communication
Thus, the rhythms of the brainwaves corresponding to the speaker and the listener adjust according to the physical properties of the sound of …