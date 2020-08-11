Boycotted. Criticized. But Fox News Leads the Pack in Prime Time.

This is one of those stories I wish were not true but, if you live in a fact-based world you have to acknowledge facts whether you like them or not. And the sad truth is that there is a large part of the American population who are White supremacist christofascists. The truth, as this report lays out, is that they are the reason a blatant, intellectually shoddy disinformation operation is the most-watched network in America, and a man like Donald Trump is the president of the United States. I think there is about a 40% chance Trump will be re-elected. The voter registration data is not encouraging, and it’s not like the Republicans don’t have a lot of money to advance their cause. And that doesn’t even address voter suppression and the rest. November is going to tell us what America is made of.

Fox News Studio

In one sense, this has been a difficult period for Fox News: a star anchor fired after being accused of sexual harassment, a lawsuit depicting a misogynist workplace, a top writer exposed as a racist internet troll, advertiser boycotts and outrage after Tucker Carlson called protesters “criminal mobs” and questioned the patriotism of a senator who lost her legs in Iraq.

In another sense, business has never been better.

In June and July, Fox News was the highest-rated television channel in the prime-time hours of 8 to 11 p.m. Not just on cable. Not just among news networks. All of television. The average live Fox News viewership in those hours outstripped cable rivals like CNN, MSNBC and ESPN, as well as the broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC, according to Nielsen.

That three-hour slotis a narrow but significant slice of TV real estate, and it is exceedingly rare for a basic-cable channel to outrank the Big Three broadcasters, which are available in more households and offer a wider variety of programming.

Even the return of live sports did little to stop the momentum: The Fox News programs hosted by Mr. Carlson and Sean Hannity drew more live …

