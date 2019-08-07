Border Patrol Agent Calls Migrant Prison Camp a “Scene From a Zombie Apocalypse”

Author:     Ginger Thompson
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     July 19, 2019
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/border-patrol-agent-calls-migrant-prison-camp-a-scene-from-a-zombie-apocalypse/"

Do you think of America as a prison nation? If you don’t you should.

This story, and the one that follows are “insider” accounts of two manifestations of the American Gulag, by law enforcement officers who broke the institutional silence to tell the truth.

These are nasty brutish accounts about a part of America that in my view should not exist, and existing should cover us with shame.  We need to clean house, flush out of the Congress and the presidency, the president senators, and representatives, and the people they have approved, who run the gulag.

U.S. Border Patrol

The Border Patrol agent, a veteran with 13 years on the job, had been assigned to the agency’s detention center in McAllen, Texas, for close to a month when the team of court-appointed lawyers and doctors showed up one day at the end of June.

Taking in the squalor, the stench of unwashed bodies, and the poor health and vacant eyes of the hundreds of children held there, the group members appeared stunned.

Then, their outrage rolled through the facility like a thunderstorm. One lawyer emerged from a conference room clutching her cellphone to her ear, her voice trembling with urgency and frustration. “There’s a crisis down here,” the agent recalled her shouting.

At that moment, the agent, a father of a 2-year-old, realized that something in him had shifted during his weeks in the McAllen center. “I don’t know why she’s shouting,” he remembered thinking. “No one on the other end of the line cares. If they did, this wouldn’t be happening.”

As he turned away to return to his duties, the agent recalled feeling sorry for the lawyer. “I wanted to tell her the rest of us have given up.”

It’s rare to hear from …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Border Patrol Agent Calls Migrant Prison Camp a “Scene From a Zombie Apocalypse”

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com