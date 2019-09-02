Bonkers Fox News segment blames mass shootings on God-hating liberals who teach kids about evolution

I have always considered Tony Perkins to be a caricature of a Christian, a man who has been working the christofascist grift for most of his adult life talking Christianity but not living or espousing what Jesus intended. What has always amazed me is that anyone takes him seriously. But they do, millions hang on his words. What does that tell you about American society?

Tony Perkins

Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Family Research Council, on Sunday said that liberals were to blame for mass shootings because they have allegedly taken God out of the public square. (emphasis added)

Perkins appeared on Fox & Friends where he was identified as a “former police officer.”

According to Perkins, the shooting near Odessa, Texas that left five dead was “just tragic.”

“At some point, we have to realize that we as a nation have a problem,” he continued. “And the problem is not the absence of laws, it’s an absence of morality.”

According to Perkins, the “absence of morality” had been caused by a “decades-long march through the institutions of America, driving religion and God from the public square.”

Perkins said he was “willing” to talk to liberals about ending the epidemic of mass shootings.

“I agree, praying alone is not enough,” Perkins opined. “It’s time to act. It’s not just about having a conversation about restricting those who should not have guns, criminals. But it’s also a discussion of a absence of a moral core in our culture today.”

Perkins said that teaching children about evolution is one cause of mass shootings.

“We’ve taught our

Link to Full Article:  Bonkers Fox News segment blames mass shootings on God-hating liberals who teach kids about evolution

Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

Jesus was considered the definition of “Liberal” in his day. That is why he died on a cross.

