Blue States Practice the Family Values Red States Preach

Author:     Nicholas Kristof
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     NOV. 18, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/18/opinion/sunday/blue-states-red-states-values.html?emc=edit_th_20171119&nl=todaysheadlines&nlid=40524716"

Everything is in this column by Nicholas Kristoff will be familiar to SR readers. I have been writing columns making this point for at least 10 years. What interested me, and helped me decide to run this piece was that the awareness of the failure of Republicanism to produce good government is attracting the attention of others who have, it must be said, larger platforms than me.

On the basis of social outcome data, forget about political partisanship, Republicans can’t govern, and societies based on christofascist culture values produce a notably inferior quality of life. I used to feel bad for the people who live in Red value states, but the truth is they do this to themselves. Look at Alabama and Roy Moore, or Wisconsin and Scott Walker, or Kansas and Sam Brownback.

Liberals and conservatives have different views of strict moral codes, but their philosophies don’t match their behavior.
Credit Daniel Arnold/ The New York Times

As we watch Roy Moore thumping his Bible to defend himself from accusations of child molestation, let me toss out a verbal hand grenade: To some degree, liberals practice the values that conservatives preach.

This is complicated terrain with lots of exceptions, and the recent scandals involving Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Al Franken underscore that liberals can be skunks as much as anyone else. Yet if one looks at blue and red state populations as a whole, it’s striking that conservatives champion “family values” even as red states have high rates of teenage births, divorce and prostitution. In contrast, people in blue states don’t trumpet these family values but often seem to do a better job living them.

According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey of 32 states, those with the highest percentage of high school students who say they have had sex are Mississippi, Delaware, West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas. All but Delaware voted Republican in the last presidential election.

Meanwhile, the five states with the lowest proportion of high school students who have …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Blue States Practice the Family Values Red States Preach

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com