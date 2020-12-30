Contribute to Support SR

Black children are 6 times more likely to be shot to death by police, study finds

Author:     Giulia Heyward and João Costa
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     10:57 AM ET, Thu December 17, 2020
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/17/us/black-children-police-brutality-trnd/index.html"

I am really tired of what is happening in this country, fed-up with the lack of compassion, the social priorities that do not make wellbeing a priority. The racism and police brutality that I read about every day. The callous stupidity. If those of us who want to see a society based on a functioning democracy that fosters wellbeing do not become agents of change we are soon going to find ourselves in a very dark world.

Signs fill Broadway on the one year anniversary of Tamir Rice’s death at the hands of the Cleveland police. Credit: Andy Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by the police than their White peers over a 16-year period, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics that offers support for a disparity long-highlighted by activists.Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found.”The results are not surprising, but that doesn’t take away from the tragedy of these results,” lead researcher Dr. Monika K. Goyal told CNN. “When we see that this extends to children, it makes this issue even more tragic.”

'Maybe if they see me, they'll stop'

‘Maybe if they see me, they’ll stop’Police mistreatment of Black adults took center stage this year as protests unfolded across the United States following the death or serious injury of people in police custody. Similar cases in recent years involving Black children, including 12-year-old Tamir Rice, have highlighted how minors, too, can be victims of police violence.Goyal and her team found that 140 adolescents died from police intervention from 2003 to 2018, and of those cases, 131 involved …

