Black children are 6 times more likely to be shot to death by police, study finds

Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by the police than their White peers over a 16-year period, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics that offers support for a disparity long-highlighted by activists.Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found.”The results are not surprising, but that doesn’t take away from the tragedy of these results,” lead researcher Dr. Monika K. Goyal told CNN. “When we see that this extends to children, it makes this issue even more tragic.”
‘Maybe if they see me, they’ll stop’Police mistreatment of Black adults took center stage this year as protests unfolded across the United States following the death or serious injury of people in police custody. Similar cases in recent years involving Black children, including 12-year-old Tamir Rice, have highlighted how minors, too, can be victims of police violence.Goyal and her team found that 140 adolescents died from police intervention from 2003 to 2018, and of those cases, 131 involved …