Bishop doubles down in new insane claim after saying men are gay because their mothers like a certain sex practice

Author:     David Badash
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 30, 2019
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/07/bishop-doubles-down-in-new-insane-claim-after-saying-men-are-gay-because-their-mothers-like-a-certain-sex-practice/"

In contrast to Washington State Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s issuing multi-choice gender driver’s licenses, we have this from another bishop, this one Greek Orthodox. It is yet further confirmation of the deeply neurotic, ignorant, and dysfunctional sexuality of clergy, no matter their denomination. Hard to believe someone would say something like this in the second decade of the 21st century, but there you are.

Bishop Neophytos Masouras

Greek Orthodox bishop upset many people around the world recently when he declared the reason men are gay is because their parents engaged in a specific sex act – and the mother enjoyed it. He’s now back, not only defending his claim, but doubling down.

Bishop Neophytos Masouras called that act “abnormal,” and named it. “It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex,” the Bishop said.

Astonishingly, he made his remarks to young primary school students during “spiritual meetings of dialogue.”

His remarks have gone viral.

Bishop Masouras is now doubling down, insisting he’s right, and saying he has the full support of the church.

“I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints,” Bishop Masouras said, as the Cyprus Mail reports.

As wrong as the Bishop is, at least his explanation was not especially derogatory.

He “compared homosexuality to a child being talented in music, when someone is born,” the Cyprus Mail explained.  “He used the example of a musician’s child being talented in music as well, and also said that fetuses are the same

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Bishop doubles down in new insane claim after saying men are gay because their mothers like a certain sex practice

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com