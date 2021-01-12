Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

Bill Barr’s parting gift: A new rule stripping civil rights enforcement in Justice Department

Author:     Joan McCarter
Source:     AlterNet/DailyKos
Publication Date:     January 10, 2021
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/bill-barr/"

What I don’t understand is why Bill Barr has not been disbarred? The problem with the American government is that there is no accountability. When you get to a certain level things that would put ordinary people in jail for decades produce no accountable response.

William Barr the don’s personal consigliere

Call it the last stand of the confederacy: a Republican administration attempting to roll back decades of civil rights protections for American citizens. Before he left office, former Attorney General Bill Barr submitted a regulatory change to the White House that would narrow the department’s enforcement of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the provision that strips federal funding away from entities discriminating against people of color and other groups, including women, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people. The rule change would mean the civil rights division would only enforce the cases where it could prove intentional discrimination, getting rid of the “disparate impact” rule.

That rule is based on the legal doctrine that a policy is discriminatory if it adversely impacts a group based on that group’s race, color, religion, sex, and, more expansively, sexual orientation. It’s been applied in education, housing, transportation, health care—essentially every facet of government policy by previous administrations, but especially expanded under former President Barack Obama. Trump has been chipping away at it since Day One in individual departments like Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Education, but now they’re going for the whole shebang, just removing …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Bill Barr’s parting gift: A new rule stripping civil rights enforcement in Justice Department
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com