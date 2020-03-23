Big Pharma Prepares to Profit From the Coronavirus

Author:     Sharon Lerner
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     March 13 2020, 11:46 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2020/03/13/big-pharma-drug-pricing-coronavirus-profits"

It should come as a surprise to no one that the greedheads of Big Pharma see the Covid-19 as an opportunity to gorge themselves on profits. Profit is after all the whole point of the illness profit system in America. But it is usually cloaked by happy face drug ads on television (unless you listen to the warnings), and silence from the president and the Republican congress. But the greed is there, be clear about that, and you are a money cow to be milked by Big Pharma in any way they can get away with it.

illustration: Soohee Cho/The Intercept/Getty

As the New Coronavirus spreads illness, death, and catastrophe around the world, virtually no economic sector has been spared from harm. Yet amid the mayhem from the global pandemic, one industry is not only surviving, it is profiting handsomely.

“Pharmaceutical companies view Covid-19 as a once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity,” said Gerald Posner, author of “Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America.” The world needs pharmaceutical products, of course. For the new coronavirus outbreak, in particular, we need treatments and vaccines and, in the U.S., tests. Dozens of companies are now vying to make them.

“They’re all in that race,” said Posner, who described the potential payoffs for winning the race as huge. The global crisis “will potentially be a blockbuster for the industry in terms of sales and profits,” he said, adding that “the worse the pandemic gets, the higher their eventual profit.”

The ability to make money off of pharmaceuticals is already uniquely large in the U.S., which lacks the basic price controls other countries have, giving drug companies more freedom over setting prices for their products than anywhere else in the world. During the current crisis, pharmaceutical makers may have even

Link to Full Article:  Big Pharma Prepares to Profit From the Coronavirus

