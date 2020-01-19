Big Pharma Insists on Sending Carcinogen-contaminated Pills to the Public

Author:     THOM HARTMANN
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 17, 2020 9:59AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/01/17/big-pharmainsists-on-sending-carcinogen-contaminated-pills-to-the-public-partner/

When a society makes profit its only social priority and allows unlimited private money to buy its politics, as has happened in the United States, then massive corruption and disregard for the wellbeing of the individuals in that society is inevitable. Nowhere is this clearer than in America’s illness profit system. Here is an example of what I mean, and I would take it seriously, it may affect your health or the health of your family directly.

Big Pharma spends a small fortune every year buying politicians to make sure we can’t import prescription drugs from Canada, but they’re more than happy to sell us contaminated medications from countries with weak manufacturing controls and exploitable labor that ensure high profit margins.

A toxic compound that doesn’t belong anywhere near medicine known as NDMA was first discovered in some blood pressure medications in 2018, and the FDA issued an alert and wrote a complaint letter to the raw materials supplier to Big Pharma companies. It turns out the meds follow the very common pattern of being made in India with raw ingredients coming from China. And they are sold by big companies for obscenely high prices to U.S. consumers.

More recently, NDMA contamination provoked a nationwide recall of the popular anti-heartburn medication Zantac and all its generic versions.

And now the world’s most widely prescribed drug of all, which is used to treat and prevent Type 2 diabetes called metformin, is contaminated with NDMA.

NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) is, according to the World Health Organization, produced by “the degradation of dimethylhydrazine (a component of rocket fuel) as well as from several other industrial processes. It is …

This story makes a person wonder what the FDA does besides sit on their thumbs.

