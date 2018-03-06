Big Pharma company that is trying to keep pot illegal was just approved to manufacture synthetic marijuana

Author:     Ruth Milka
Source:     Nation of Change
Publication Date:     March 5, 2018
 https://www.nationofchange.org/2018/03/05/big-pharma-company-trying-keep-pot-illegal-just-approved-manufacture-synthetic-marijuana/

I have been waiting for some time for this story to surface, and now it has. It was just a matter of time before Big Pharma, realizing how much money was to be made with marijuana got into the act and tried to suppress legalization of the actual plant so they could make profit from a synthetic pill.

To the greedheads of Big Pharma it was irresistible; the completely legal opioid addiction crisis being their model because it was mind-booglingly profitable. Insys Therapeutics just couldn’t resist; they wanted a repeat.

If at all possible do not buy anything made by this company.

Insys Therapeutics, a major pharmaceutical company, has spent over $500,000 fueling the opposition to marijuana legalization in the United States. Now we know why.

The Big Pharma company is a major manufacturer of deadly painkillers and is one of the chief backers of the anti-legalization movement. They have been in legal trouble in the last several years for “alleged improper marketing of a highly addictive prescription painkiller.” They are currently the subject of several state and federal criminal investigations, and a shareholder lawsuit, over their marketing of a product that contains the deadly opioid painkiller fentanyl. The company is curiously developing a drug to treat opioid overdose as well as fueling the addiction.

Therapeutics donated $500,000, an amount equal to ten percent of all the money raised by Arizonas for Responsible Drug Policy, the group behind the strong opposition to medical marijuana. The donation was one of the largest single contributions to any anti-legalization campaign ever. Insys was the only Big Pharma company known to give money to oppose marijuana legalization last year.

Now the company has received preliminary approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration for Syndros, a synthetic marijuana drug. Specifically Syndros is a synthetic formulation of THC, the …

