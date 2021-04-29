Biden’s Early Tenure Has Improved America’s Image Abroad

- 46% of Germans view the United States favorably, up 22 percentage points since Biden’s inauguration.
- The American brand has gotten worse in China, where 74% hold unfavorable views.
- Favorable opinions about the United States remain underwater in Canada, but they have improved both there and in Mexico over more than three months.
President Joe Biden inherited a tarnished American image abroad when he took office on Jan. 20 following four years of President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policies and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that called into question the status of the world’s oldest continuous democracy.
Nearly 100 days later as the United States and the world meets a symbolic milestone of Biden’s presidency, the Oval Office’s current occupant is overseeing a sizable improvement to the American brand across many allied countries, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking of global sentiment.
The latest surveys of adults in 14 other nations found that favorable views rose by an average of 9 points since Biden’s inauguration, with the largest improvement in international sentiment about the United States over the past three months occurring in Germany. Since Jan. 20, America’s favorability rating increased 22 percentage points in the country, with 46 …