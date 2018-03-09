Ben Carson’s housing agency drops pledge to end housing discrimination

The US housing department, helmed by the former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, has proposed a new mission statement in which the pledge to build “inclusive” communities “free from discrimination” is removed. (emphasis added)
The proposal comes just two weeks after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services changed its mission statement to eliminate a passage that described the US as “a nation of immigrants”.
A 5 March internal memo, obtained by the Huffington Post, contained a draft of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (Hud) new, shortened mission statement, which emphasizes self-sufficiency. The author described it as “an effort to align Hud’s mission with the secretary’s priorities and that of the administration”.
Carson has long touted his own rise from poverty in Detroit and Boston to an Ivy League education and pioneering surgical advances. Yet while he advocates a bootstraps philosophy and has defended proposed budget cuts to his own department, the Guardian recently revealed that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered for his own Washington office.
He has called efforts to desegregate housing “social engineering” and has been criticized for rolling back proposals aimed at eliminating housing discrimination for the LGBTQ community.
The new …
Actually if you look at the way “we” acquired this land, we are all immigrants because only the original Native Americans, (called Indians) by the invaders, are the real Americans. That’s not even mentioning the land stolen from Mexico at the beginning of “this” America, which Trump wants to wall off now. It is all disgusting to me. Doesn’t anyone know are history?????? We white people are all immigrants.
Sorry for the typo, I meant OUR HISTORY, not are history.