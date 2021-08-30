Atmospheric CO2 Levels Haven’t Been This High in 800,000 Years: NOAA

Author:     Kenny Stancil
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     August 25, 2021
This ought to alarm us all, but almost none of the major media corporations gave it much, if any, coverage. The earth’s meta-systems are rapidly changing and the implications for human civilization are profound. as we are beginning to find out, even as the Republicans in Congress are vowing not to vote for the legislation Biden and Pelosi are trying to get through Congress to prepare for what is coming.

An evacuated resident points in the direction of his home following a flash flood, which came as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey on August 22, 2021.
Credit: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty

Bolstering the case for meaningful climate action, a major report released Wednesday found that Earth’s atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and sea levels both hit record highs in 2020.

“This situation is urgent, but it’s not hopeless. We have an opportunity to lead the global response in the fight against the climate crisis—we cannot afford to waste it.”
—Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Based on the contributions of more than 530 scientists from over 60 countries and compiled by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), State of the Climate in 2020 is the 31st installment of the leading annual evaluation of the global climate system.

“The major indicators of climate change,” officials from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information pointed out in a statement, “continued to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet. Several markers such as sea level, ocean heat content, and permafrost once again broke records set just one year prior.”

“Annual global surface temperatures were 0.97°–1.12°F (0.54°–0.62°C) above the 1981–2010 average” in 2020, said …

1 Comment
Will

Watching videos of hurricane Ida showing walls of rain and wind which brought to mind the walls of flame, embers and smoke from all the fires. Our Mother is showing how puny humans efforts are no matter how strong our military or advanced our iphones.

Reply

