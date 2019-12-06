ATF: 423M guns in America, 1.2 per person, 8.1B rounds of ammunition a year

America’s love affair with guns is only getting stronger.
New federal data shows that there are 422.9 million firearms in circulation, or about 1.2 guns for every person in the country.
What’s more, despite years of criticism of modern “assault-style” rifles such as the AR-15 and AK-47, there are a record 17.7 million in private hands, proving that it is the most popular gun around.
And last year alone, the arms industry produced 8.1 billion rounds of ammunition.
The figures are from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and were crunched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry trade group.
“These figures show the industry that America has a strong desire to continue to purchase firearms for lawful purposes,” said Joe Bartozzi, president of the NSSF, in a statement releasing the group’s new report.
“The modern sporting rifle continues to be the most popular centerfire rifle sold in America today and is clearly a commonly owned firearm with more than 17 million in legal private ownership today. The continued popularity of handguns demonstrates a strong interest by Americans to protect themselves and their homes and to …