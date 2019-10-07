At Fukushima plant, a million-ton headache: radioactive water

Source: Raw Story/Agence France-Presse
Publication Date: 5 October 2019
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/10/at-fukushima-plant-a-million-ton-headache-radioactive-water/

A few days ago I ran a piece about the lethal developments at Hanford Nuclear Waste Site in Washington State and several readers wrote to ask me to check on what is going on at Fukushima. Here is the news; it isn’t good. Everything having to do with civilian nuclear power generation is a disaster waiting to happen, and unless there is a major technological breakthrough we are going to face this problem into distant history.

Fukushima workers in MAZMAT suits

In the grounds of the ravaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant sits a million-tonne headache for the plant’s operators and Japan’s government: tank after tank of water contaminated with radioactive elements.

What to do with the enormous amount of water, which grows by around 150 tonnes a day, is a thorny question, with controversy surrounding a long-standing proposal to discharge it into the sea, after extensive decontamination.

The water comes from several different sources: some is used for cooling at the plant, which suffered a meltdown after it was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive earthquake in March 2011.

Groundwater that seeps into the plant daily, along with rainwater, add to the problem.

A thousand, towering tanks have now replaced many of the cherry trees that once dotted the plant’s ground.

Each can hold 1,200 tonnes, and most of them are already full.

“We will build more on the site until the end of 2020, and we think all the tanks will be full by around the summer of 2022,” said Junichi Matsumoto, an official with the unit of plant operator TEPCO in charge of dismantling the site.

TEPCO has been struggling with …

