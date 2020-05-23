Asian American doctors and nurses are fighting racism and the coronavirus

Author:     Tracy Jan
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     May 19, 2020 at 2:19 p.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/05/19/asian-american-discrimination/

I held this article a couple of days to see if other media picked up on it. Very few did. This is naked racism stirred up amongst the Magas by their “Dear Leader” Trump. But it is even worse. As you have probably noticed in all the television interviews what a large percentage of the doctors and nurses are Asian. These are people risking their own lives trying to save the lives of others regardless of race. And this is how the Magas treat them. All because of Trump.

Lucy Li outside her home in Boston on May 14. A man shouted a racist rant at Li after she left work one night during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Olivia Falcigno/For The Washington Post

Lucy Li tries not to let fear dictate her interactions with patients as she makes the rounds in the covid-19 intensive care unit. But the anesthesiology resident at Massachusetts General Hospital cannot erase the memory of what happened after work at the start of the pandemic.

A man followed the Chinese American doctor from the Boston hospital, spewing a profanity-laced racist tirade as she walked to the subway. “Why are you Chinese people killing everyone?” Li recalled the man shouting. “What is wrong with you? Why the f— are you killing us?”

Stunned at first, then relieved she was not physically attacked, Li is now saddened and angered by the irony that she spends her days and nights helping save lives. Her work inserting tubes in patients’ airways has grown riskier since the coronavirus emerged — each procedure releasing droplets and secretions that could carry viral particles.

“I’m risking my own personal health, and then to be vilified just because of what I look like,” said …

