As the coronavirus pandemic deepens, Idaho’s governor signs 2 anti-trans bills into law

While much of the US is entrenched in coronavirus developments, transgender people have had their eye on the governor’s mansion in Idaho. The state legislature had passed two anti-trans bills in recent weeks and the LGBTQ community waited anxiously to see if Gov. Brad Little would sign the bills or veto them.
Late Monday evening, the governor signed both bills into law.
After already passing the state House, the state Senate passed a bill in mid-March banning gender changes on birth certificates issued in the state. The bill was one of three anti-trans proposals under consideration in the state, including a ban on allowing trans girls to compete in girls’ sports, which also passed and was signed by the governor. A third proposal to make treating trans youth for gender dysphoria a felony was also under consideration in the legislature but was killed in committee.
“Boys are boys and girls are girls,” Republican state Sen. Lee Heider said in March. “No doctor, …