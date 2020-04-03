As the coronavirus pandemic deepens, Idaho’s governor signs 2 anti-trans bills into law

We Republicans never sleep when something sets off our sex psychosis, and nothing does that more than transgenders. So, okay nearly a thousand people have been identified as having Covid-19 in Idaho, but all the noise it is causing gives us the perfect opportunity to harm people who set off our sex issues. And nothing does that more than choosing to become transgender. This is something one does only by choice; it takes quite while, is emotionally wrenching, and takes a great deal of work, depending on how far you want to go. So we, Republicans, if can’t stop them from doing it, we can screw them over financially. Make the transition as miserable as possible for them. So, in the middle of the pandemic that’s what the Republicans are doing in Idaho.

State Sen. Jim Rice is one of the Republican Idaho lawmakers who passed two anti-trans bills this week, one of which would make it a felony to treat trans youth for gender dysphoria.
While much of the US is entrenched in coronavirus developments, transgender people have had their eye on the governor’s mansion in Idaho. The state legislature had passed two anti-trans bills in recent weeks and the LGBTQ community waited anxiously to see if Gov. Brad Little would sign the bills or veto them.

Late Monday evening, the governor signed both bills into law.

After already passing the state House, the state Senate passed a bill in mid-March banning gender changes on birth certificates issued in the state. The bill was one of three anti-trans proposals under consideration in the state, including a ban on allowing trans girls to compete in girls’ sports, which also passed and was signed by the governor. A third proposal to make treating trans youth for gender dysphoria a felony was also under consideration in the legislature but was killed in committee.

“Boys are boys and girls are girls,” Republican state Sen. Lee Heider said in March. “No doctor, …

