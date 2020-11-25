As Stimulus Runs Out, 56% of US Households Are Worried About Affording Food

Author:     Mike Ludwig
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     November 20, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/as-stimulus-runs-out-56-of-us-household-are-worried-about-affording-food/"

This would be a horrifying article about any nation, but that America, the richest country in the world, is in such a decayed state that more than half of its households are worried about having enough to eat is preposterous. And yet that is the reality.

Volunteers help load food as vehicles arrive to pick up food supplies and essential items during a Feeding South Florida drive-through food distribution at Miramar Regional Park on November 19, 2020, in Miramar, Florida.
Johnny Louis / Getty

More than half of households in the United States are not “very confident” that they can afford to put food on the table as the holidays approach, according to federal Census data. Meanwhile, what remains of federal pandemic relief programs is set to expire before the end of year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has so far refused to take up a $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Democrats months ago, even after Democrats attempted to compromise with Republicans and lowered the price tag by $1.2 trillion. If Congress fails to act, an estimated 12 million workers will lose federal emergency unemployment benefits when they expire on December 26 — on top of the 4.6 million who will have exhausted their benefits before then, according to the Century Foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has entered a terrifying phase in recent weeks, forcing some state and local governments to issue stay-at-home orders while others refuse to impose serious mitigations despite spikes in cases …

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
