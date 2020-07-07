As Covid-19 Takes Toll, DeVos Denounced for New ‘Craven’ Public School Privatization Scheme

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, July 02, 2020
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/02/covid-19-takes-toll-devos-denounced-new-craven-public-school-privatization-scheme"

Under cover of the pandemic, the Trumpian orcs are working their agendas. Consider this report on Betsy DeVos, who wants to privatize public education This at a time when American students already score abysmally compared to students from other developed nations, and one horror story after another has emerged on what happens when you privatize what was formerly public education.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies before the House in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty

With the Trump administration planning to demand that Congress devote a large chunk of the state and local education funding in the next Covid-19 relief package to a new grant program for private and religious schools, the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers on Thursday accused Education Secretary Betsy DeVos of attempting to exploit the pandemic to advance her privatization agenda.

“It is telling that, after spending more than three years doing nothing to help the public schools that 90 percent of children attend, Betsy DeVos races to divert resources into private hands 48 hours after the Supreme Court’s decision in Espinoza,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement, referring to the high court’s ruling Tuesday that religious schools cannot be excluded from taxpayer aid programs.

“Secretary DeVos and President Trump are using this pandemic as an excuse to push an ideological privatization agenda that would divert much-needed funds away from our public schools.”
—Sen. Patty Murray

“With our country dealing with a pandemic, an economic recession, and structural racism, she’s spied an …

