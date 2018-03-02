Armed ‘Teacher of the Year’ Opens Fire in School

It is an article of faith to the NRA and gun proponents, that more guns make things safer. There is not a shred of evidence that this is true, and an already large, and still growing, corpus of research saying it is pernicious nonsense. Perhaps the most egregious manifestation of this zombie thinking is the scheme to arm teachers.

There are so many wrong things about this idea it is hard to know where to start.

Anyone who knows anything about combat knows that if one soldier only has a handgun, let’s say your standard .45, and the other solider has an AK-47 or AR-15 rifle that the odds are overwhelming the rifle wielding soldier will win the day.

The idea that a kindergarten teacher, or a sophomore algebra teacher is going to run out into a hallway packed with screaming frightened children running away from a killer, who is pumping out possibly hundreds of rounds, and pick the killer off as happens in movies is absolute nonsense. If you hear someone say we should arm teachers so that they can deter shooters, you know you are listening to a gun zombie.

In a highly emotional adrenaline driven state it is very hard even for trained soldiers who are in their first combat engagements to hit anything. Why do you think when the police get into gun confrontations, even when the person they are firing on has no gun, that they fire so many rounds and that most splatter all over the scene, frequently hurting people who are just innocent bystanders? And these are trained police.

It is all is just so much crap being put forward by the NRA and its dimwitted followers. And then there is this.

 

Credit: Daily Beast

President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers seemed nutty enough even before a second former high school teacher of the year was arrested for firing a gun inside his school.

Both teachers were in Georgia, which generally prohibits people from carrying firearms on school grounds, The first was a star math instructor at Lithia Springs High School, 25 miles from Atlanta. He fired one bullet from a handgun in what may have been a suicide attempt back in August.

The second was on Wednesday, when a star social studies teacher at Dalton High School, 90 miles from Atlanta. He was arrested for barricading himself in his classroom and firing a shot with a handgun for reasons yet to be determined.

In between the two teacher-involved incidents, the mass shooting at a Florida high school prompted President Trump to propose arming educators:

“Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States.”

A considerable number of the Dalton students who were …

  1. Beth Alexander
    Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:00 am

    The link to the full article has been updated.

