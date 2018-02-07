After approving Medicaid work requirements, Trump’s HHS aims for lifetime coverage limits

Author: TONY PUGH
Source: McClatchy
Publication Date: February 05, 2018 06:58 PM
 Link: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/article198549039.html

The Trump administration in front of our eyes is attempting to dismantle the safety net of America, as meager as it is. And because of the fear and racism of about 38% of the  citizens they are getting away with it since the Republican Party has become an organization of complicit zombies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After allowing states to impose work requirements for Medicaid enrollees, the Trump administration is now pondering lifetime limits on adults’ access to coverage.

Capping health care benefits — like federal welfare benefits — would be a first for Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal health plan for low-income and disabled Americans.

If approved, the dramatic policy change would recast government-subsidized health coverage as temporary assistance by placing a limit on the number of months adults have access to Medicaid benefits.

The move would continue the Trump administration’s push to inject conservative policies into the Medicaid program through the use of federal waivers, which allow states more flexibility to create policies designed to promote personal and financial responsibility among enrollees.

However, advocates say capping Medicaid benefits would amount to a massive breach of the nation’s social safety net designed to protect children, the elderly and the impoverished.

In January, the Trump administration approved waiver requests from Kentucky and Indiana to terminate Medicaid coverage for able-bodied enrollees who do not meet new program work requirements. Ten other states have asked to do the same.

