Anti-Vax Insanity

Author:     Charles M. Blow
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 8, 2021
I have to be honest, while I resent the incredible and unnecessary demands and workload of the medical staffs of hospitals as a result of the anti-vaxxer MAGATs, I don’t mind that hundreds of them are essentially committing suicide. What really concerns and disgusts me is that as a result of the stupidity of the MAGATs, and the Republican governors they voted into office, children have been condemned to illness and death.

Credit: Luca Zennaro/EPA/Shutterstock

Nothing better exemplifies the gaping political divide in this country than our embarrassing and asinine vaccine response. Donald Trump’s scorched earth political strategy has fooled millions of Americans into flirting with death. And now thousands are once again dying for it.

Almost from the beginning, efforts to combat the virus were met with disdain from a president who felt the crisis made him look bad. The science was denied. We came to live in a world where masking was mocked and ingesting disinfectant was offered up as a possible cure.

All the while, the patients on ventilators gasped for breath, and refrigerated trailers filled with bodies. Death is one of the ultimate truths of life, and yet not even it could dissuade the headstrong from casting doubt on the science.

And then, a miracle.

In response to this raging, deadly virus, scientists developed multiple, highly effective vaccines with breathtaking speed. It was like a prayer had been answered. An antidote to the plague had arrived.

We should all have been celebrating in the streets and running to a lifesaving serum with our sleeves rolled up and a smile on our face. But not enough of us were.…

Michael

I am not a Trump apologist, but he does deserve credit for expediting the development of the covid vaccines. Biden deserves no credit for vaccine development. Sadly, covid has become more of a political football than a humanitarian concern.

Will

I’m not some trumpian knuckle dragger but I’m really offended by the demonization of those who are not following orders. Yes let them die if it is god’s will as will we all. Blame, shame and the increasing drumbeat for punishment because these people are “killing others” has to stop or we cease to be a democracy. “Ignorant Americans” are not the only ones avoiding the jab there are large numbers in other advanced countries, so called, who are not vaxxed. Yet you constantly post more and more stories about stupid, stubborn Americans who are bringing death and disability to… Read more »

Will

Oh, if it matters, I follow the party line and got my jab!

