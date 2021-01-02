Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

Anti-Mask Flash Mobs Begin to Show Up in Stores Around the Country, Loudly Encouraging Freedom

Author:     Nick Arama
Source:     Red State
Publication Date:     Dec 31, 2020 8:30 PM ET
 Link: https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/12/31/302543-n302543"

Red State is a typical alt-right disinformation operation, note the linkage between Chinese communist demonstrators and Trumpers. Given that approximately 6 percent of the American population now has Covid-19 and the equivalent of a mid-sized city such as Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, or Wichita have already died from the coronavirus, you have to ask how stupid does a person have to be to not wear a mask? Well, it seems there are a lot of stupid people in this country. Anti-mask “flash mobs” demonstrate this. Look at the headline encouraging this behavior.

There’s been a growing movement that’s just starting to get some attention. But it’s spreading in various areas throughout the country, and it’s not hard to understand why.

That’s the anti-mask flash mob.

As more and more news comes out that asymptomatic spread is basically zero and the science behind the efficacy of masks is questionable, more and more people are saying enough: open everything up and stop with the masks and restrictions.

The flash mobs go on masse to a store, speak against wearing masks and then go out again.

This one involved immigrants from Communist China who have some experience with oppressive government regulations and were urging others not to go along with it.

Here’s another one that’s in Los Angeles in the Erewhon Market, where the 50 mask-less protesters rushed in and chanted to “Open up LA!”

The group hit several other businesses throughout the neighborhood as well.

These folks didn’t riot, they simply made a point about the efficacy of masks. They were then demonized by media like TMZ more so then TMZ ever demonized actual BLM/Antifa rioters who tore things down, hurt people and burned things. According to TMZ, the anti-maskers are a “sick group” …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Anti-Mask Flash Mobs Begin to Show Up in Stores Around the Country, Loudly Encouraging Freedom
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com