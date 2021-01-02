Anti-Mask Flash Mobs Begin to Show Up in Stores Around the Country, Loudly Encouraging Freedom

There’s been a growing movement that’s just starting to get some attention. But it’s spreading in various areas throughout the country, and it’s not hard to understand why.
That’s the anti-mask flash mob.
As more and more news comes out that asymptomatic spread is basically zero and the science behind the efficacy of masks is questionable, more and more people are saying enough: open everything up and stop with the masks and restrictions.
The flash mobs go on masse to a store, speak against wearing masks and then go out again.
This one involved immigrants from Communist China who have some experience with oppressive government regulations and were urging others not to go along with it.
Here’s another one that’s in Los Angeles in the Erewhon Market, where the 50 mask-less protesters rushed in and chanted to “Open up LA!”
The group hit several other businesses throughout the neighborhood as well.
These folks didn’t riot, they simply made a point about the efficacy of masks. They were then demonized by media like TMZ more so then TMZ ever demonized actual BLM/Antifa rioters who tore things down, hurt people and burned things. According to TMZ, the anti-maskers are a “sick group” …