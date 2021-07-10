Animals to be formally recognised as sentient beings in domestic law

Source:     Government of the United Kingdom -- : Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and The Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith
Publication Date:     13 May 2021
This actually happened a couple of months ago, and I was just never able to fit it in. It is important I think because it is an example of the changing way in which we are viewing other lifeforms. Little by little as a culture, the trend is to recognize that all life is interconnected and interdependent, and that is good news, even if this is early days for this trend.

  • Government introduces Bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings
  • Animal Sentience Committee will put animal sentience at heart of government policy
  • Bill introduced as part of government’s first of a kind Action Plan for Animal Welfare

Vertebrate animals will be recognised as sentient beings for the first time in UK law thanks to the introduction of the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, introduced in Parliament today.

The legislation will also ensure that animal sentience is taken into account when developing policy across Government through the creation of a Animal Sentience Committee which will be made up of animal experts from within the field.

By enshrining sentience in domestic law in this way, any new legislation will have to take into account the fact that animals can experience feelings such as pain or joy. The Bill will underpin the Government’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare, which launched yesterday and sets out the government’s plans to improve standards and eradicate cruel practices for animals both domestically and internationally.

The Bill’s introduction, fulfilling a key Manifesto commitment, will further the UK’s position as a world-leader on animal welfare. Now that we have left the EU we have the opportunity to remake laws …

Link to Full Article:  Animals to be formally recognised as sentient beings in domestic law
Lori

We are finally becoming conscious beings.
Thank you so much for posting this article.

