An ER Doctor in Arkansas Told Us What Its Like to Work in Unvaccinated America

Author:     Charles P. Pierce
Source:     Esquire Magazine
Publication Date:     Jul 16, 2021
 Link: An ER Doctor in Arkansas Told Us What Its Like to Work in Unvaccinated America

I got an email from a doctor in Missouri who is a reader telling me that he and the other hospital staff have a very different view of the pandemic. “Every day now I and the others put our lives at risk, and work impossible hours to treat people who chose not to get vaccinated and are now sick with Covid, particularly this new variant. It is hard not to have some resentment at their stupidity.” Then another reader sent me this article basically making the same point.

Doctor preparing for work Credit: MIshia Friedman/Getty

We are going to hand over to Dr. Ken Starnes. Ken works in emergency medicine down in Winters Bone country on the border between Missouri and Arkansas, and we have checked in with him from time to time for reports on how the pandemic is hitting the people in that particularly tough part of the country. The answer, often, was “very hard.” But now, with the Delta Variant on the loose, the answer for both Arkansas and Missouri now would be “like a freight-train pulling a bulldozer chained to a steamroller.”Charles P. Pierce

————-

According to the CDC, Arkansas’s rate of new cases is up by 35 percent from last week, and 34.8 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Missouri’s new cases also are up 35 percent from last week and nearly 40 percent are fully vaccinated. If there is an epicenter of this latest outbreak, and if it’s not in this part of the country, it’s close. I’ve been texting back and forth with Dr. Starnes over the last couple of weeks as the new wave of the pandemic builds, and I think I’m going to let …

1 Comment
Albus Eddie

As the article indicated, its all about trust. That means that impeccability in truth telling on all levels by those in positions of responsibility. This is the only way to build trust, and it is a long term process.

