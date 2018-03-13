America’s worst states to live in 2017

Author:     Scott Cohn
Source:     CNBC
Publication Date:     4:40 PM ET Tue, 11 July 2017
 Link: https://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/11/americas-10-worst-states-to-live-in-2017.html"

Several readers wrote to ask me which are the worst quality of life states and which party dominates the politics of those states. The 10 worst states to live in are:

10. Kentucky – Republican dominance

9 (tie). New Mexico – Democratic dominance

9 (tie). Tennessee – Republican dominance

7. Mississippi – Republican dominance

6. Indiana – Republican dominance

5. Missouri – Republican dominance

4. Arkansas – Republican dominance

3. Oklahoma – Republican dominance

2. Louisiana – Republican dominance

1.  Alabama – Republican dominance

Here’s the report.

Credit: Jonathan Bachman | Reuters

Far be it from us to throw shade on your home sweet home, but the data does not lie. The Quality of Life category in our annual America’s Top States for Business study ranks all 50 states on overall livability based on metrics, including crime rate, attractions, air quality, health and health care and legal protections against discrimination. Quality of Life is worth a possible 300 out of 2,500 total points in the study, based on the Top States methodology and sources. Journey with us now through this year’s Top States hall of shame — the 10 bottom states for quality of life.

10. KENTUCKY

The Bluegrass State is in the heart of tobacco country, and residents here would do well to lay off the local product a bit. More than a quarter of adults are regular smokers in Kentucky, the highest rate in the country. The state also has the nation’s highest rate of cancer deaths and one of the highest rates of cardiovascular deaths. But Kentucky does have one of the lowest violent-crime rates.

2017 Quality of Life score: 119 out of 300 points
Weaknesses: Health, inclusiveness
Strength: Low

Link to Full Article:  America's worst states to live in 2017

