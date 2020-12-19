Contribute to Support SR

America’s toughest year? 3 in 4 say 2020 pushed the country into an ‘existential crisis’

Author:     Chris Melore
Source:     Study Finds
Publication Date:     17 December 2020
 Link: https://www.studyfinds.org/americas-toughest-year-2020-left-people-feeling-defeated/"

If you feel we are in an existential crisis as a country, you are part of a large majority. The answer as to what to do? I spelled it out in The 8 Laws of Change.

It’s up to us to make things better; no one else is going to do it. That’s for sure.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — From the pandemic to the presidential election, there’s no question 2020 has been a turning point moment in United States history. Unfortunately, most believe the year’s problems haven’t left them in a good position moving forward. A new survey finds nearly eight in 10 Americans say 2020 caused an existential crisis for the country.

The OnePoll survey asked 2,000 Americans about their experiences throughout this tumultuous year and finds that 77 percent agree 2020 has sent the U.S. into crisis over its identity. Baby boomers are the most likely to agree with this statement (82%), compared to 76 percent of Generation X and 75 percent of millennial respondents.

As America deals with its major issues, it’s no surprise that 65 percent of respondents feel like they’ve had their own personal crisis at some point during 2020. The survey, commissioned by Vejo, finds 68 percent of Americans said the year has left them feeling defeated.

The top event leaving 63 percent of respondents feeling defeated entering 2021 is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Not being able to enjoy pre-COVID activities (45%) followed far between the virus. Another 45 percent of respondents cited the presidential

