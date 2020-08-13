America’s Policing System Is Broken. It’s Time to Radically Rethink Public Safety

Author:     JOSIAH BATES (CAMDEN, N.J.),and KARL VICK (MINNEAPOLIS)
Source:     TIME
Publication Date:     AUGUST 6, 2020 6:27 AM EDT
 Link: https://time.com/5876318/police-reform-america/"

In my opinion, the entire American law enforcement system needs to be taken apart and reconstituted, and the sheriff’s departments should be eliminated altogether. I say this on the basis of objectively certifiable evidence. My views have nothing to do with politics, which I see only as a way of implement.  Like all my views they are based entirely on wellbeing. What does and does not produce it. There is no other developed Western nation that has anything like the American law enforcement social outcome data. We are number one, for sure, on police shootings, deaths, incarceration, racism, and a host of other trends.  Here is a good exegetic essay arguing this.

Credit: WIDLINE CADET (CAMDEN, N.J.) and RAHIM FORTUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)/ TIME

In Minneapolis, the first days after George Floyd’s killing exist in memory as kind of a blur. Even so, the burning of the Third Precinct police station on May 28 was a signal event, and not only for residents of the south side, where Floyd was killed and so many buildings went up in flames. Five miles to the north, residents of the city’s other substantially Black area worried the chaos was coming their way. That night, Phillipe Cunningham, a city-council member representing part of North Minneapolis, drove around for 2½ hours without seeing any cops at all. They were hunkered in their stations.

In the void they’d left, a community stepped up. On Emerson Avenue, gang members took pride of place in the phalanx guarding the So Low Grocery Outlet, one of the north side’s only two super-markets. “We locked it down for seven nights,” says the Rev. Jerry McAfee, a Baptist preacher who works with gangs. Members of his patrol were identifiable by green and white bandannas and weapons not necessarily displayed. “Here’s what I can tell you,” McAfee says. “Fort Knox wasn’t guarded any better.”

