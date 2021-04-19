America’s Obsessive Gun Psychosis

There are more guns than people in the United States. In a nation of 330,196,902 people, as of Saturday 10 April 2021,1 on that same day guns in civilian hands totaled an estimated 393 million weapons.2 Forty percent of adult Americans own a gun or live with someone who owns one,3 although both the total number of guns and gun owners may actually be considerably higher. Because of the various restrictions at both the federal and state level, the laws have been deliberately structured to make getting firm numbers impossible. To quote a research paper by Alex Yablon on this issue, “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which regulates gun sales, even faces severe restrictions on how much it can digitize its records of firearms transactions, lest they form a de facto national gun inventory.”4
You may find this hard to believe but in the United States there are more gun shops than supermarkets, McDonald’s, Subways, or Starbucks.
What is particularly interesting is that the number of gun owners is going up exponentially. According to the the Firearm Industry Trade Association, “nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the very first time in 2020. NSSF surveyed firearm …