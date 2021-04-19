America’s Obsessive Gun Psychosis

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Schwartzreport & Explore
Publication Date:     19 April 2021
 Link: https://www.schwartzreport.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Americas-Obsessive-Gun-Psychosis.pdf"

We have had so many mass murders this year — 14 murdered since the 15th — that our flag appears permanently at half staff. This is going to publish in Explore but I am compelled to post in it now in SR, because American culture is being restructured by gun deaths before our eyes, and I want to do anything I can to help heal from our obsessive gun psychosis. No other country in the world, not in active war, has anything like the gun murders and suicides that happen daily in the United States.

So today, SR is dedicated to this one issue.

There are more guns than people in the United States. In a nation of 330,196,902 people, as of Saturday 10 April 2021,1 on that same day guns in civilian hands totaled an estimated 393 million weapons.2 Forty percent of adult Americans own a gun or live with someone who owns one,3 although both the total number of guns and gun owners may actually be considerably higher. Because of the various restrictions at both the federal and state level, the laws have been deliberately structured to make getting firm numbers impossible. To quote a research paper by Alex Yablon on this issue, “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which regulates gun sales, even faces severe restrictions on how much it can digitize its records of firearms transactions, lest they form a de facto national gun inventory.”4

You may find this hard to believe but in the United States there are more gun shops than supermarkets, McDonald’s, Subways, or Starbucks.

What is particularly interesting is that the number of gun owners is going up exponentially. According to the the Firearm Industry Trade Association, “nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the very first time in 2020. NSSF surveyed firearm …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  America’s Obsessive Gun Psychosis
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael

The problem is the second amendment to the Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Since the military and law enforcement serve as a “Militia”, this amendment is obsolete and should be rescinded.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved