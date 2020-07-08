America’s nervous breakdown: For white folks who love Trump, a descent into madness

At no time since the Civil War has the United States been as split into two camps as it is today. What is scary about the Trumpers is that they literally operate only on emotions, fear, hate, resentment, racism, and seem impervious to facts. The politicization of mask-wearing being one of the most prominent examples of this dichotomy. I don’t think there is going to be much conversion of Trumpers, which is why it is so important that everyone else vote Democratic. This is a campaign not of conversion, but of overwhelm.

The Grim Reaper chats with Florida Man on the beach. Credit: Twitter/@RambleRaconteur

Normally, I wouldn’t be at all concerned about a professional tabloid weirdo like Kanye West running for president. Today, however, I’m actually quite concerned, and not because I think Kanye is likely to win or even fumble his way onto enough ballots to make a dent. He won’t. For now.

The problem with Kanye or other political hobbyists running for president is that it further erodes the already threadbare integrity of our presidential politics, making it increasingly acceptable for other famous-for-being-famous nincompoops to run, and perhaps win. The last four years have illustrated how profoundly dangerous that can be. 

These days, the ground is especially fertile for dilettantes and tourists to run for national office. Even on the Democratic side, sparingly. There are myriad reasons for it, but chief among them is that we appear to be experiencing an American nervous breakdown — a societal form of psychological imbalance that’s abundantly evident and worsening by the day.

It became blindingly noticeable in 2016, but during the course of this year in particular, our national freakout has worsened to a point where sound judgment has been dangerously inhibited, while reality …

