Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

America’s Military Aircraft Are Barely Ready for War

Author:     KYLE MIZOKAMI
Source:     Popular Mechanics
Publication Date:     NOV 24, 2020
 Link: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/aviation/a34762321/us-military-aircraft-war-readiness-failure/"

The Senate just overruled Trump’s veto for the first time in his time as president, voting  for hundreds of billions of dollars for the military budget. America spends more on its military than the next 15 nations in order of their budget combined. One thing is clear it is making the military-industrial corporations enormously wealthy. But what do we really get for that. You may be surprised.

  • A new U.S. government report warns over the last nine years, few of the Pentagon’s aircraft were ready at least 80 percent of the time.
  • Only two out of 46 aircraft types were “mission capable” for the majority of the last nine years.
  • One bright spot? The Pentagon’s F-35 fleet, including Air Force F-35As, Marine Corps F-35Bs, and Navy F-35Cs, are generally improving in mission availability.

A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office slams the readiness rate of U.S. military warplanes, revealing that hardly any of them were able to maintain a consistently high level of “mission capable” aircraft over the last nine years.

uae dubai airshow

The F-22 Raptor fleet was 80 percent mission capable zero out of nine years.KARIM SAHIBGETTY IMAGES

The report graded the 46 aircraft types on their ability to maintain a mission-capable level of at least 80 percent—that is, the ability of each type to have at least 80 percent of its aircraft capable of performing at least one of its assigned missions. For example, the F-22 Raptor fleet would be rated mission capable in a single year if 80 percent of its aircraft were declared ready for air combat.

a 10 thunderbolt ii

The A-10 Warthog was 80 percent …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  America’s Military Aircraft Are Barely Ready for War
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Will

I am an old Vietnam-era vet who avoided the draft by joining the USAF becoming a maintenance tech of a 1-megaton cruise missile then carried by the B-52. So much for humble bona fides of a low ranking nobody but I am happy that the Pentagon has been threatened with a slight problem with funding. Such a money-pit has never before been invented by human civilization with no accounting for how it has been spent. Now they can come up with data that shows inadequate funding to maintain/repair the huge air fleet. This damned arrogant empire should and must end… Read more »

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com