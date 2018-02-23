America’s Complex Relationship With Guns

Author:     KIM PARKER, JULIANA MENASCE HOROWITZ, RUTH IGIELNIK, BAXTER OLIPHANT AND ANNA BROWN
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     JUNE 22, 2017
 Link: http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2017/06/22/the-demographics-of-gun-ownership/

My view of most conversations about guns, no matter the position of the speaker, is they are grounded more in emotion than facts. So here are some actual facts. This is a lengthy research paper but I encourage you read all of it. If we are going to debate this issue let’s at least confine ourselves to facts, not the fantasies that I routinely hear and read in the media.

My wife is a teacher and a number of my readers are teachers. To a person they hate the proposal made by Donald Trump and the NRA and all of them say no one who actually knows anything about education would propose such nonsense as arming teachers. At this recent massacre by the way there was an armed guard in the building.

As a nation, the U.S. has a deep and enduring connection to guns. Integrated into the fabric of American society since the country’s earliest days, guns remain a point of pride for many Americans. Whether for hunting, sport shooting or personal protection, most gun owners count the right to bear arms as central to their freedom. At the same time, the results of gun-related violence have shaken the nation, and debates over gun policy remain sharply polarized.

A new Pew Research Center survey attempts to better understand the complex relationship Americans have with guns and how that relationship intersects with their policy views.

The survey finds that Americans have broad exposure to guns, whether they personally own one or not. At least two-thirds have lived in a household with a gun at some point in their lives. And roughly seven-in-ten – including 55% of those who have never personally owned a gun – say they have fired a gun at some point. Today, three-in-ten U.S. adults say they own a gun, and an additional 36% say that while they don’t own one now, they might be open to owning a gun in the future. A third of …

Link to Full Article:  America's Complex Relationship With Guns

  1. sam
    Friday, February 23, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Yes, we have to do something about the guns, but it is the psychiatric drugs that are “making” people do these things. Florida was allowed to happen to serve an agenda.

    • Will
      Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:54 am

      Hi Sam I am sorry for my dismissive comment about your observation regarding drugs making people do these things. No question that this is a reasonable area of concern.

