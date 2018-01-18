I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

How America’s ‘childcare deserts’ are driving women out of the workforce

Author:     Molly Redden
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 17 Jan 2018 02.00 EST
Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/16/us-childcare-parenting-mother-load"

I think it is time we asked this question: Why does America as a matter of social policy not love or care about the wellbeing of children?

This is not a question that can be disputed, the social outcome data on children, childcare, and families is so awful that the U.S. is the worst or almost the worst in virtually every category of social data compared with other developed nations.

This piece also shows why a comprehensive social network must be established, doing things piece-meal, never works. Note also this is a report in the British press.

A minimum wage increase in Washington state added to parents’ struggle to afford childcare.
Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Not long after the 2016 election, Shelby McGowan got a somber phone call from her brother.

“I’m so sorry,” he said.

She replied: “About what?”

“About your childcare expenses.”

Just a few weeks earlier, Washington state voters had approved a statewide ballot initiative to raise the state’s minimum wage to $13.50 over four years. The measure was supported by voters who pictured a better quality of life for thousands of retail and food service workers. But few considered the economics of the daycare industry, which pays some of the lowest wages of any industry. Tuition at Advent Lutheran Child Center, the Spokane Valley daycare center where McGowan’s two children were enrolled, was about to go up by as much as $300 a month per family.

And just like that, the entire state became the laboratory for a real-time experiment in the consequences of rising daycare costs. Washington state is a dramatic case, but not a total outlier. The cost of childcare and the cost as a share of families’ incomes have risen across the country for decades. Today, roughly one in four families

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  How America’s ‘childcare deserts’ are driving women out of the workforce

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com