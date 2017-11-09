Americans’ Well-Being Declines in 2017

Author:     Dan Witters
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     NOVEMBER 8, 2017
 Link: http://news.gallup.com/poll/221588/americans-declines-2017.aspx"

Americans are not happy. That’s the bad news. We have an enormous upwelling of citizen action, as demonstrated by yesterday’s election. That’s the good news.

  • This year marks a reversal of the three-year upward trend
  • Minorities, women, low-income adults and Democrats bear brunt of decline
  • Emotional and psychological metrics are primary source of drop

 

U.S. Well-Being Index Score, Trended (2014-2017 YTD)

 

2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 vs. 2016
All adults 61.6 61.7 62.1 61.5 -0.6
2017 YTD data collection: Jan. 2-Sept. 30, 2017
GALLUP-SHARECARE WELL-BEING INDEX

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Overall well-being among U.S. adults has declined substantially this year. The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index score so far in 2017 is 61.5, down 0.6 points from 62.1 in 2016 and on par with the lower level recorded in 2014. This decline is both statistically significant and meaningfully large.

These data are drawn from more than 135,000 interviews with U.S. adults across all 50 states from Jan. 2-Sept. 30, 2017, and more than 176,000 interviews each year in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest possible well-being and 100 represents the highest possible well-being. The Well-Being Index consists of metrics drawn from each of the five essential elements of well-being:

  • Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to
