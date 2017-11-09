Americans’ Well-Being Declines in 2017

- This year marks a reversal of the three-year upward trend
- Minorities, women, low-income adults and Democrats bear brunt of decline
- Emotional and psychological metrics are primary source of drop
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2017 vs. 2016
|All adults
|61.6
|61.7
|62.1
|61.5
|-0.6
|2017 YTD data collection: Jan. 2-Sept. 30, 2017
|GALLUP-SHARECARE WELL-BEING INDEX
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Overall well-being among U.S. adults has declined substantially this year. The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index score so far in 2017 is 61.5, down 0.6 points from 62.1 in 2016 and on par with the lower level recorded in 2014. This decline is both statistically significant and meaningfully large.
These data are drawn from more than 135,000 interviews with U.S. adults across all 50 states from Jan. 2-Sept. 30, 2017, and more than 176,000 interviews each year in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest possible well-being and 100 represents the highest possible well-being. The Well-Being Index consists of metrics drawn from each of the five essential elements of well-being:
- Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to