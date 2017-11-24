Americans Weigh More, but Shun “Overweight” Label

As I wrote in my Impressions of Shanghai series during my weeks in Shanghai I never saw a single fat person. Recently I had dinner with two friends who had been in other parts of China at the same time I was in the country. They told me they had not seen a fat person either.

In the U.S.we are getting fatter and fatter and have reached a point where fat is normal in some parts of the country, particularly in the Southern and Central states.

But note that amidst this fatness is a very revealing gender difference. With men the wealthier the the fatter. With women it is just the reverse. Here are some facts.

  • Comparing 2003-2007 with 2013-2017, the average weight is up 3 pounds
  • Over same period, average “ideal” weight increased 4 pounds
  • Fewer Americans now view themselves as overweight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans have become slightly heavier in recent years, but they also seem to have grown more comfortable with it. Between 2003-2007 and 2013-2017, Americans’ self-reported weight edged up along with the number of pounds they offer as their “ideal” weight, yet the percentage who consider themselves overweight has declined.

As Average Weight Goes Up, Concerns About Weight Go Down
2003-2007 2008-2012 2013-2017
Average weight in pounds* 174 lbs. 176 lbs. 177 lbs.
Ideal weight in pounds* 157 lbs. 160 lbs. 161 lbs.
Percent who say they are overweight 41% 38% 38%
Percent who want to lose weight 60% 56% 52%
Percent trying to lose weight 28% 28% 25%
Gallup polls aggregated for years 2003-2007, 2008-2012 and 2013-2017. *Self-reported
GALLUP

Much of the change since 2003 occurred in the middle of that period, from 2008-2012. However, Americans’ actual weight and ideal weight have crept up slightly since then. While Americans are heavier, they are less likely to see themselves as overweight compared with 2003-2007, which aligns with the finding that they …

Link to Full Article:  Americans Weigh More, but Shun "Overweight" Label

