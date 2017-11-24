Americans Weigh More, but Shun “Overweight” Label

- Comparing 2003-2007 with 2013-2017, the average weight is up 3 pounds
- Over same period, average “ideal” weight increased 4 pounds
- Fewer Americans now view themselves as overweight
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans have become slightly heavier in recent years, but they also seem to have grown more comfortable with it. Between 2003-2007 and 2013-2017, Americans’ self-reported weight edged up along with the number of pounds they offer as their “ideal” weight, yet the percentage who consider themselves overweight has declined.
|2003-2007
|2008-2012
|2013-2017
|Average weight in pounds*
|174 lbs.
|176 lbs.
|177 lbs.
|Ideal weight in pounds*
|157 lbs.
|160 lbs.
|161 lbs.
|Percent who say they are overweight
|41%
|38%
|38%
|Percent who want to lose weight
|60%
|56%
|52%
|Percent trying to lose weight
|28%
|28%
|25%
|Gallup polls aggregated for years 2003-2007, 2008-2012 and 2013-2017. *Self-reported
Much of the change since 2003 occurred in the middle of that period, from 2008-2012. However, Americans’ actual weight and ideal weight have crept up slightly since then. While Americans are heavier, they are less likely to see themselves as overweight compared with 2003-2007, which aligns with the finding that they …