Americans Paid $400 Billion in Taxes & Internet Surcharges for Fiber Optic Upgrades that Never Came

If you travel internationally you soon learn how far behind the curve America is in terms of both mobile phone service and internet speeds. It’s pathetic, and getting worse. This has long term implications that few in government want to talk about. I wonder if  they even know it.

It’s all part of the decline of America as a result of structuring the social order so that profit is the only real priority, and the function of United States government is to make a small group very very rich. Witness the just passed Senate tax bill.

Neo-feudalism is going to lead, as it always does, to social violence and disorder. Amazing that we don’t see it coming.

Fiber optic cables

South Korea is the poster child for high-speed internet: its fixed-connection and mobile download speeds are consistently among the fastest in the world, and its capital city, Seoul, is completely saturated with Wi-Fi.  How did they do it?

Being densely populated helped: it’s easier and cheaper to wire-up crowded cities than empty countrysides.  But the key element was the government’s pro-broadband policies.  Not only did they open up the market for competition among internet service providers, but they also invested in hard infrastructure.

Back in 2011 the New York Times reported that the South Korean planned investments of $24.6 billion in digital infrastructure.  It paid off: South Korea’s internet remains among the world’s fastest, according to testing done by Speedtest—and this is in spite of massive recent gains and investments made by other countries.

Meanwhile, America’s internet connections are slow.  This summer Forbes Magazine reported:

The US ranks 9th in the world in fixed broadband speed at 70.75 Mbps average download and 27.64 Mbps average upload. Ranking in the top ten is good but the US’s average download speed is less than half top-ranked Singapore’s 154.38 Mbps. Both upload and download speeds increased steadily from July

