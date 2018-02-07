Americans Are Mistaken About Who Gets Welfare

Author:     Arthur Delaney and Ariel Edwards-Levy
Source:     The Huffington Post
Publication Date:     02/05/2018
 Link: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/americans-welfare-perceptions-survey_us_5a7880cde4b0d3df1d13f60b"

It is an article of dogma amongst White racists including many senior Republican politicians, that the welfare network is just a system to support Black and Brown people who are, to quote the current White House Chief of Staff, “to lazy to get up off their asses.” As in so much else these fearful hate filled people are fact-free and the truth is very different. This report deals with actual facts.

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress may soon embark on a racially-fraught policy battle over “welfare.”

“We can lift our citizens from welfare, from dependence to independence, and from poverty to prosperity,” Trump said in his State of the Union address last week, the latest signal that Republicans want “welfare reform” this year.

Trump has often pandered to racists among his supporters. He said Mexico sends “rapists” to the United States and that there were some “fine people” among the neo-Nazis who staged a deadly protest last year in Charlottesville, Virginia. When the president said Mexican heritage made it impossible for a judge to be fair, House Speaker Paul Ryan called it the “textbook definition” of racist.

The word “welfare” is different. It’s a standard political term that Democrats, Republicans and journalists alike use ― though Republicans use it the most often. There’s nothing overtly racialized about welfare. You can even find it in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

And yet, the word is often loaded with racial meaning. As a new HuffPost/YouGov survey shows, much of the public has a distorted view of which groups receive the bulk of assistance from

