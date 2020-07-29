Americans Dying of COVID-19 at Rate Over 17 Times Higher Than Europeans, Canadians

Author:     Jason Lemon
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     7/28/20 AT 4:01 PM EDT
 Link: https://www.newsweek.com/americans-dying-covid-19-rate-over-17-times-higher-europeans-canadians-1521131"

Trump and his minions keep telling us that the U.S. has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates in the world. Just another lie. Here are some facts.

The Canadian and European Union flags. Americans are dying of COVID-19 at a rate over 17 times higher than that in the EU and Canada.

More than six months into the U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus, Americans are dying of COVID-19 at a rate over 17 times higher than that in the European Union and Canada, when adjusted for population.

In the U.S., with a population of about 328 million, an average of about three people per million are dying each day, according to data compiled by Our World in Data. That’s about 17 times higher than in the European Union, which has a population of about 446 million and less than one (0.18) daily death per million, on average. In Canada, home to about just under 38 million people, less than one (0.16) person per million is dying daily, on average.

The U.S. has a seven-day average of just over 1,000 deaths per day, according to a New York Times tracker. The seven-day average in Canada is about six COVID-19 deaths per day. Meanwhile, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported Tuesday that its 14-day cumulative average of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 stood at zero.

Among the …

Link to Full Article:  Americans Dying of COVID-19 at Rate Over 17 Times Higher Than Europeans, Canadians
