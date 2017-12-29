Americans’ declining economic mobility is reflected yet again in fewer moves into new houses and apartments

The rich are getting richer, much richer. For the young and the middle class it looks like this. The Neo-Feudalism Trend is getting us two worlds that are almost completely disconnected. Historically that has never been a sign of social stability.

Just 11% of Americans moved between 2016 and 2017, almost half the 20% rate back in 1985, according to the Census Bureau.
WASHINGTON, D.C. —  Despite a long recovery and record streak of job growth, the share of Americans moving to a new location continued a steady decline in 2017, reaching a new post-World War II low, an indicator of a less mobile workforce that reflects both an aging society and economic problems facing younger workers.

The decline marked the fifth straight year in which the share of the population moving dropped. In 2017, the number fell to 11%, according to the Census Bureau. The level was nearly twice as high in 1985, 20%, but has fallen steadily, except for occasional cyclical zigzags, for the last three decades.

For decades, high rates of mobility sharply distinguished the U.S. from other developed economies in Europe and Japan. The decline in mobility is due partly to what has become a less-dynamic and fluid American labor market, some economists believe.

The decline also reflects social and demographic factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates; older people tend to stay put more and starting families often …

Link to Full Article:  Americans’ declining economic mobility is reflected yet again in fewer moves into new houses and apartments

