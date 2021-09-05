Americans Are Growing Increasingly Skeptical of Four-Year College

Author:     Anne Kim
Source:     Washington Monthly
Publication Date:     September 2, 2021
 Link: Americans Are Growing Increasingly Skeptical of Four-Year College

At one level this movement away from the traditional four-year college, masters, doctorate structure of higher education, would seem like progressive trend. But I am not so sure because what I see increasingly is people trained in some technical skill who have never been trained to think, and who have no real comprehension of American history, or even how the government is set up to run. One of the things that so turned me off about Trump and his MAGAts is their deep willful ignorance. A Washington Post survey discovered:
Among the findings:

“Nearly 4 in 10 (39 percent) incorrectly said that the Constitution gives the president the power to declare war. Just more than half (54 percent) knew that the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war.

“A vast majority (83 percent) correctly said that the Constitution gives Congress the power to raise taxes.

“A majority (77 percent) know that the Constitution says that Congress cannot establish an official religion — though almost 1 in 10 agreed with the statement that the Constitution says, “Congress can outlaw atheism because the United States is one country under God.”

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center said in a statement, “Lack of basic civics knowledge is worrisome and an argument for an increased focus on civics education in the schools.”

If colleges are changing the need for well-grounded primary and secondary public education has never been greater. But that is not what is happening. As a result we will have an easily manipulated ignorant population. That is not a way to get democracy to thrive.

Georgia College and State University freshmen Ashlynn Anglin, right, and Meghan Murphy, second from right, wear face masks as they talk while walking through the campus in Milledgeville, Georgia on August 21, 2020. Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

The four-year, full-time college experience remains a rite of passage. In 2019, some 11 million students were enrolled in the nation’s four-year colleges, roughly three-quarters of them attending full-time.

But an eye-opening new survey finds that many Americans would like to see college become something very different: flexibly scheduled, available online, career oriented, and even linked to specific jobs or companies. As higher education struggles to redefine itself in an era of rising costs, explosive student debt, and a COVID-19 epidemic to boot, schools would do well to heed these findings.

The poll, which sampled 1,000 American adults in August, comes from the London-based global public opinion firm YouGov and was commissioned by the conservative-leaning Charles Koch Foundation. (The survey’s margin of error is +/– 3.3 percent.) It found that Americans are taking an increasingly transactional view of higher education, with a hard focus on the job market. For instance, 63 percent said they thought a company-paid college program for employees was preferable …

Link to Full Article:  Americans Are Growing Increasingly Skeptical of Four-Year College
