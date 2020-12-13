Contribute to Support SR

Americans are choosing death over deprivation

Author:     David Faris
Source:     The Week
Publication Date:     November 30, 2020
As a result of the neverending disinformation campaign waged by Trump, Fox, Breitbart, Limbaugh, and other propaganda operations run by the christofascist White supremacists a large percentage of Americans either think the Covid-19 Pandemic is a fraud, or that Bill Gates is trying to put microchips in your body to spy and control you, and refuse to wear masks or social distance. They also don’t want to take any vaccine. I think getting the vaccine into everyone’s arms is going to be a long tedious process that will take months.

The big takeaway from all this for me is that an appalling number of Americans are so poorly educated, that they are easily manipulated through their fears, hates, resentments, and racism.

 

This past week, millions of Americans joined together in total defiance of all public health advice for another round of infecting and killing their loved ones, while ensuring that the nation’s medical professionals will face several more months of risky, grueling, emotionally draining labor trying to keep a country full of heedless jerks and credulous conspiracy-mongers alive.

Many doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are increasingly hopeless and disillusioned. Gone are the 7’oclock cheers and “Thank you essential workers” signs in every window. That fleeting solidarity has been replaced by a cold, selfish indifference to the staggering and seemingly pointless sacrifices these heroic workers continue to make on our behalf. And many of them are wondering how much longer they can keep it up.

Never has this been more clear than it was over the long Thanksgiving weekend. While many Americans did the sensible — if heart-wrenching — thing and stayed home or limited their gatherings to small, pre-existing “pods,” more than a million people traveled through airports the day before Thanksgiving. In one poll, 40 percent of respondents told researchers they were planning on attending a large, in-person gathering. All of this while a record 90,000 …

