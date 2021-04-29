American Police Are Inadequately Trained

On the basis of the social outcome data, it is irrefutable that American law enforcement agencies are a humiliating failure compared to the other developed democracies of the world. This article addresses what I believe to be one half of the problem, they are inadequately trained. The other half of the problem is the quality of the people who are hired in the first place. Both halves of this problem need to be solved and solved now. Thankfully, the Biden administration seems to recognize this, and has stopped lying to itself, which is the first step to acting to make a difference.

In response to the high rate at which American police kill civilians, many on the left have taken up the call for defunding the police, or abolishing the police entirely. But some policing experts are instead emphasizing a different approach that they say could reduce police killings: training officers better, longer, and on different subjects. “We have one of the worst police-training academies in comparison to other democratic countries,” Maria Haberfeld, a police-science professor at John Jay College, told me.

Police in the United States receive less initial training than their counterparts in other rich countries—about five months in a classroom and another three or so months in the field, on average. Many European nations, meanwhile, have something more akin to police universities, which can take three or four years to complete. European countries also have national standards for various elements of a police officer’s job—such as how to search a car and when to use a baton. The U.S. does not.

The 18,000 police departments in the U.S. each have their own rules and requirements. But although police reform is a contentious subject, the inadequacy of the current training provides a rare point of relative consensus: “Police officers, police …

