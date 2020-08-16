American Passports Are Useless Now

Author:     Yascha Mounk
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     AUGUST 14, 2020
 Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/08/american-passports-are-useless-now/615244/"

How ironic it is that Trump who brought shame to America by his nasty immigration policies to keep Brown and Black people out,  through his incompetence with the pandemic, has ended up making it almost impossible for Americans to be welcomed anywhere.

The Atlantic/Getty

Becoming a United States citizen was meaningful to me for a great number of reasons. German by birth, I had come to feel at home in America, and to love it. For all the deep injustices that shape this country, I remained convinced that the United States was more likely than just about any other place in the world to build a thriving, diverse democracy. And when I wrote about the danger that right-wing populists like Donald Trump pose to the American republic, I cherished being able to speak about his assault on our, as opposed to your, values and institutions.

Alongside all these serious reasons, I also had a very practical one: the power of the U.S. passport. It granted access to just about everywhere, and escape from just about anywhere. Which country—Germany or the United States—would be more likely to rescue me if I got stuck in some foreign country in the middle of a perilous political crisis? Would the last plane to evacuate foreigners from Chad or Chile or Canada before that country devolved into civil war be sent by the Bundeswehr or the U.S. Air Force?

Link to Full Article:  American Passports Are Useless Now
